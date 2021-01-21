Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $334,000 Position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SFBC opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.