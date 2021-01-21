Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $469,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.07 and its 200-day moving average is $267.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

