Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $469,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
BABA stock opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.07 and its 200-day moving average is $267.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
