Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

