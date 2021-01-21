Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,203,650 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,203,650 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $244.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $205.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.