Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

