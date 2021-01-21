Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0736 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $72.17 million and $197,959.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars.

