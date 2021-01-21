Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 2.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

