Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

MMC opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

