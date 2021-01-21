Bennett Selby Investments LP Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $194.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.