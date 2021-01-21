Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BYLOF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Yellow Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Big Yellow Group stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

