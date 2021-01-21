Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€620.00” Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA)

Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RAA. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €484.50 ($570.00).

FRA RAA opened at €826.00 ($971.76) on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a fifty day moving average of €733.51 and a 200-day moving average of €641.15.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

