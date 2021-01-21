B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.