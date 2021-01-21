Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 7.6%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 940,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,050,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $165,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $232,670. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

