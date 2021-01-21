Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Up 7%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s stock price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.27. 568,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 236,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPTH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.
About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
