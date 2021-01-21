Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.36

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 7030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDSX. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biodesix from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

