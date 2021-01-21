Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the highest is $7.22. Biogen reported earnings of $8.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $33.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.42 to $35.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $25.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.40 to $36.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.97.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 17,242.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in Biogen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 10,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.