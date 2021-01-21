Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $352.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 17,242.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 10,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

