Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $121.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

