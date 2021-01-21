BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.60. BioHiTech Global shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 18,892 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

