BitNewChain Reaches Market Cap of $491,366.45 (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded 70.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $491,366.45 and $308.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00435367 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000841 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.