Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of BSM stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.