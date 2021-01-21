BlackCoin (BLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $305,878.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009246 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,437,723 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.