BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLW. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 109.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period.

Shares of BLW stock remained flat at $$16.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,195. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

