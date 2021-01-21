Blakecoin Price Down 15.5% This Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $23,976.59 and $16.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,276.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.98 or 0.03766341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00413137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.32 or 0.01386726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.78 or 0.00556575 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.00 or 0.00428860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00271782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022776 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,752,197 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars.

