BLB&B Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $850.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.15. The company has a market cap of $806.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,707.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

