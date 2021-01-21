BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

