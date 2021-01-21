BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 330,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.