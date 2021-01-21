BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $20.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
