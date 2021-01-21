BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $20.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

