BMO Capital Markets Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANCUF. CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ANCUF opened at $29.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.