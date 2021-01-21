BNP Paribas Upgrades Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Flow Traders from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Flow Traders stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57. Flow Traders has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

