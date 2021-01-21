BoatPilot Token Price Tops $0.0007 (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoatPilot Token has a market cap of $51,361.68 and $9,098.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036511 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io . The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoatPilot Token

BoatPilot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

