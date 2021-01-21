Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

TFC stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

