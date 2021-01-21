Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $614,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

