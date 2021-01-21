Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $848,000 Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 74.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 448,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 635,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of MNR opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $17.95.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.