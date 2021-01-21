Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,842,749,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $274.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

