Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 4,800 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in State Street by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after buying an additional 493,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in State Street by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,968,000 after buying an additional 482,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,639,000 after buying an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Shares of STT opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

