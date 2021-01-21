BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Overbought

Earnings History for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.