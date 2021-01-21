BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

