BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,760. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Earnings History for BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

