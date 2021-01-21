BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,760. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

