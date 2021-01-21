Boosted Finance Price Tops $15.58 on Top Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.58 or 0.00048788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $932,807.30 and $49,233.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00050265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00123583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00279918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00068278 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

