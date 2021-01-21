Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $7.78. Boqii shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 45,020 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on BQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.22% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

