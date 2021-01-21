Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB increased their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.53.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) stock opened at C$52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.91 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,687.42.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

