BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPMP. Barclays lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

