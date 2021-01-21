Bread Hits One Day Trading Volume of $271,703.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and $271,703.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00520856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.03 or 0.03919420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.