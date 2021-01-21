Brickley Wealth Management Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $828,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $324.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

