Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $4,159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $42,034,680.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $159.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.93. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

