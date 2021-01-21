Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. 946,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,258. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6,591.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.