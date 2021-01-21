Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of EVTC opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,198. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

