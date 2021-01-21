Brokerages Anticipate National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,046,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,747,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1,127.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,582,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 22.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,140,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 206,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

