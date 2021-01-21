Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,070,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,540 shares of company stock worth $56,071,621. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Zscaler by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 42,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.76. 1,513,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -241.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.31. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $217.45.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

