Brokerages Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.49. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $158.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.28.

In other news, Director Charles S. Crow III bought 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at $667,521.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

